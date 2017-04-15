Tauriello and others inducted into WSOU Hall of Fame

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, April 8, more than 125 members of the Seton Hall University community gathered on the school’s South Orange campus to celebrate the induction of three new members into the WSOU Hall of Fame. Inducted into the legendary station’s Hall of Fame were New Jersey Devils sportscaster Matt Loughlin, iconic traffic reporter Pete Tauriello and broadcast engineer Richard Koziol. In addition, George Roskos was presented with the station’s Distinguished Young Alumnus Award. The celebration took place in the atrium of Seton Hall University’s Jubilee Hall.

