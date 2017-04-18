Encore screening of ‘Screenagers’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Join your neighbors for an encore community screening of “Screenagers” on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange. This event is sponsored by the SOMA School Library Friends and The Parenting Center, and funded by the Friends of the South Orange Public Library.

This documentary explores how teenagers have become addicted to their computer and phone screens and how this screen time affects the children, the parents and the family life. This event is free.