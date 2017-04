SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 15th annual Scholarship & Building Maintenance Fundraiser for the South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church in South Orange will be Friday, May 12, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Westminster Hotel, 550 W. Mt. Pleasant Ave. in Livingston.

The event includes a guest speaker, door prizes and music by a popular DJ, as well as the provision of scholarships for students. Tickets are charged.

For more information, call 973-763-0655.