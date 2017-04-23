Maplewood artist presents her work in Summit

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Free Public Library and the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will present “Vantage Points,” an exhibition of photography by Maplewood resident Linda Jacobs in the library’s art gallery through May 31.

“Capturing the movement of light and shadow from an uncommon vantage point reveals the beautiful and unexpected within the familiar,” Jacobs said in a press release. “The texture of a building facade, seen from below, is reminiscent of the wings of a bird. An unfinished building, viewed from within, frames a familiar skyline as an abstraction. The underside of a bridge reveals girders and utility cables exploding in a celebration of line and color. The goal of my photographs is to make these moments tangible. By seeking out unusual vantage points, I discover occasions of visual delight, expressed in color, pattern, light and shadow.”

The exhibit is open to the public during regular library hours. The library is located at 75 Maple St., Summit, and is open Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.summitlibrary.org.