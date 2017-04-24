From fleece to cloth – shearing, spinning and weaving

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Spinning, twisting a fiber such as wool into thread or yarn, and weaving that thread or yarn to create cloth is an art and a craft dating back thousands of years. At a free event on Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. Durand-Hedden visitors will be given the opportunity to explore this tradition and witness how cloth is made, from shearing sheep to spinning thread to weaving into cloth.

Watch a shearer collect fleece from two woolly visitors from Kafka Farms and see members of the Essex County Spinners Guild demonstrate that the craft of hand spinning is alive and well in the 21st century. Then watch weaving students and their teacher from Columbia High School’s craft program show the basics of how thread is woven into cloth; participate as these CHS students lead young visitors in a weaving activity. And make sure you view Durand-Hedden’s frame loom, spinning wheels and other apparatus — once commonplace in the 18th and 19th centuries

Durand-Hedden House is located in Grasmere Park at 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood. For more information or to arrange group tours call 973-763-7712. For more information, visit durandhedden.org.