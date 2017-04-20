Religious school parents at TSTI pound it out for charity

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Linda and Rudy Slucker Religious School at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange recently sponsored a pound fit class to benefit Girls Helping Girls. Period., which distributes feminine hygiene products to girls and women in need. Approximately two dozen women, whose children attend the religious school or are synagogue members, attended.

Inspired by drum playing, the exercise class gave everyone a great workout and helped support the charitable organization that was founded by two teenage sisters, Emma and Quinn Joy of South Orange, whose family belongs to TSTI.

In lieu of payment, participants donated products to be distributed. Emma and Quinn Joy attended TSTI’s religious school and are active in various youth endeavors there. Girls Helping Girls. Period. is also supported by the Women’s Connection, the Reform synagogue’s multi-generational women’s group.