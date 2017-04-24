Maplewood summer of ’17 is going to be sweet

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The calendar may say spring, but in the Maplewood Recreation Department at Town Hall, it’s a summertime fun fest. There is still time to register and join the movement.

Pool membership

Before you know it, it’s going to be time to jump into the Maplewood Community Pool. Opening day May 27, so take advantage of the early-bird pricing through May 1 — just a few days left — and register using the recreation department’s all new online registration system. Please note, the department does offer a new “weekend only” option this season as well. This summer promises to be memorable with story times for the children, DJ visits and a poolside concert series.

Sign up at https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Help.

Maplewood Kids Camp

Keep the kids engaged and entertained this summer at Maplewood Kids Camp. They can sign up with their classmates, as the recreation department officially welcomes all South Orange residents in 2017. Camp is eight weeks of fun, with weekly in-service educational days, a field trip, two pool visits and countless lessons and laughs. You can register week by week; in addition, take advantage of aftercare this year.

Softball and baseball parade

Don’t miss this year’s softball and baseball parade on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 9 a.m. from Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood. The parade route continues down Valley Street to Memorial Park South, where everyone will celebrate with some ceremonious opening pitches by Maplewood Mayor Vic Deluca and South Orange Village President Sheena Collum. Come support the two towns’ youth and cheer them on toward a successful season.

For more information on any Maplewood Recreation Department programs or events, call 973-762-8120.