SOMA Action to host South Orange Board of Trustee candidates forum

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — SOMA Action will host a 90-minute candidates forum to meet and learn more about the four candidates running for the South Orange Board of Trustee positions on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. at the Baird, 5 Mead St. in South Orange. The program will be co-moderated by Mary Barr Mann, co-founder of VillageGreenNJ.com, and Michael Paris, associate professor and director of Legal Studies Institute at The College of Staten Island.

Trustee elections will take place one week later on Tuesday, May 9. The four candidates are running for three trustee positions.

“SOMA Action is dedicated to ensuring that voters are well-informed about local, state and national elections,” Sally Unsworth, a member of the group’s steering committee, said in a press release. “Our Voting Rights Committee has been on the streets registering voters and providing information about the Board of Trustee and other elections. This forum provides an opportunity to meet the candidates and hear from them directly about the issues that are most important to South Orange residents.”

For more information about South Orange elections, visit http://www.southorange.org/334/Elections.