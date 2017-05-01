Free screening of ‘I Am Not Your Negro’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Academy Award nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” written by James Baldwin, will be screened for free on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bow Tie Cinemas, 1 SOPAC Way in South Orange. Only 80 seats are available, so RSVP at www.RespectfulDiscussion.eventbrite.com. First priority will be given to South Orange and Maplewood residents.

This film screening is in response to recent controversies surrounding the local school district’s curriculum to teach black history. Whether you were outraged by the mock slave auction, or you did not understand what the big deal was, you are invited to attend. This film is a learning opportunity for all and provides a friendly nonjudgmental place to respectfully discuss race relations in hopes to celebrate diversity and better understand one another’s story.

Following the film there will be a panel discussion featuring Essex County Freeholder President Britnee N. Timberlake, South Orange Village Trustee Deborah Davis Ford, founding Executive Director of Emerge New Jersey Karen Hilton, and Black Parents Workshop founder Walter Fields.

This event is sponsored by the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race.