Kissner brings multicultural Jewish music to South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Eliana Kissner, a native of South Orange and a singer of Jewish music, both sacred and secular, has expanded her repertoire. She will focus on a program of Middle Eastern Music on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. at Kol Rina, 60 Valley St. in South Orange. Also performing with her will be pianist Nicki Adams and percussionist Peter Manheim.

Kissner has long been known in the local Jewish community as a High Holy Day cantor. She is also known in distant locations, such as the Dominican Republic and Israel, for her cantorial work. She is interested in multicultural communication between groups that have previously not communicated with one another. While in Israel, she studied Middle Eastern Music at the Musrara School in Jerusalem. At her concert, Kissner will perform Hebrew, Arabic, Spanish and Turkish songs and

religious poems.

Space is limited for this event and admission is by ticket only. For tickets and further information, contact coordinator@kolrinanj.org.