Activities for seniors in South Orange, Maplewood

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — To celebrate Older Americans Month this May, there will be a variety of activities, speakers and events by, for or of interest to residents over 60 in South Orange and Maplewood.

Wednesdays at 10 a.m., seniors are invited to join in weekly walks using the new Maplewood Department of Health walking and jogging maps. Call 973-558-0863 is weather is questionable. On May 10, walkers will meet in Maplecrest Park near intersection of Oakland and Oakview avenues; on May 17, at Memorial Park directly across from Maplewood Town Hall; and May 24, at DeHart Park, directly behind the community center at 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood.

A presentation on how to choose the right Medicare options will be Wednesday, May 10, at 1 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St.

A senior seminar on cyber security will be Thursday, May 11, at noon at the Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. This event is free and open to the public; Sean Bailey, editor-in-chief of Horsesmouth, will give advice and strategies to keep your information safe online.

Author, advocate and speaker Ashton Applewhite will speak about ageism and how a community can shift its cultural views toward “olders” on Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. This event is free and open to the public.

South Orange Recreation and Cultural Affairs and the South Orange Public Library will host the seventh annual luncheon for residents ages 50 and older on Thursday, May 18, at noon. Enjoy lunch and special guest Dave DeLuca performing “That’s Amore: A century of Dean Martin.” Register by May 11 by calling 973-378-7754, ext 1. Don’t miss the Spring Soiree at The Baird.

MayFest will be Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Springfield Avenue between Indiana and Oberlin streets. Come and enjoy food, crafts and fun and take a break from walking to enjoy refreshments at the Senior Rest Tent.

SOPAC will present a staged reading of “A Mind Out of the Gutter” on Sunday, May 21. Local playwright Erin Mallon tells the story of a senior citizen who learns about life and forgiveness from his new neighbor, a precocious 9-year-old. To purchase tickets, call 973-313-2787. Meet the playwright at the Maplewood Senior Share meeting on Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. at the Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St.

Don’t miss Senior Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dehart Park and Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. This event is free and open to all residents ages 60 and older.

If you would like to receive information, mailings and emails from SOMA Two towns for all ages, contact Crowe@twp.maplewood.nj.us or call 973-558-0863.