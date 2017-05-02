‘From Parlor to Attic’ – an informal afternoon dedicated to the history of Durand-Hedden

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Have you ever wondered how Durand-Hedden House became Maplewood’s historic house museum? When it was built? Who lived there? Come out on Sunday, May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. for an informal afternoon of exploring Durand-Hedden’s nooks, crannies and collections. The event is free, though donations are appreciated. After the program, at 4:15 p.m., there will be a brief annual meeting for members.

Durand-Hedden House is located in Grasmere Park, 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood. For more information or to arrange group tours, call 973-763-7712 or visit durandhedden.org.