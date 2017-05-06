Community forum for immigrants at Clinton School

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — There will be a community forum for immigrants on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at Clinton School, 27 Berkshire Road in Maplewood.

Are you an immigrant who works, studies or lives in Maplewood, South Orange or a nearby town? Are you concerned about how new executive orders and enforcement policies might affect immigrants in this community? Come to hear local immigration experts discuss these issues and answer questions.

This is a safe space and everyone will have the opportunity to ask questions freely and voice concerns.

Free childcare is available for children ages 3 and older. Translators will be available.