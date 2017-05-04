Maplewood provides Clarus update

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This coming Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9, the pedestrian walkway along the NJ Transit tracks and the south pedestrian tunnel at the northwest corner of the Village Coffee lot will be closed. Barring bad weather, the new sidewalk will be installed those two days, as well as the plaza at the village side entrance to the tunnel. Vehicular access to the Village Coffee lot will be open.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post