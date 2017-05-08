Kids Camp Maplewood welcomes village residents

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Camp season is abuzz and the Maplewood Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department is happy to officially welcome South Orange residents to Kids Camp Maplewood.

Camp is offered for eight weeks, on a week by week basis with offerings of half days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., full days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and, for the first time ever, after care until 6 p.m.

The goal at Kids Camp is to provide each child with a unique and exhilarating experience each day. There is a mix of structured activities, learning about nature, educational field trips, and small and large group activities that lead to a memorable summer. The camp program is inclusive for all, and offers something for everyone.

Each week, Kids Camp offers: the opening ritual and announcements, small and large group activities, swimming two mornings per week, Tuesday in-service educational special days, Thursday field trips, and Friday wrap-up celebrations. Field trips for 2017 include: Liberty Science Center, Lakota Wolf Preserve, Field Station – Dinosaur Tour, Reeves Reed Arboretum, Point Pleasant Boardwalk, Bow Craft Turtleback Zoo and the Morris Museum.

Sign up at https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Home.