JLOSH makes an impact at food pantry

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills partnered with Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry in South Orange on April 21 and 22 to pack and distribute groceries to pantry participants. Leveraging donated bread from several area stores, including Whole Foods, JLOSH was able to help distribute bags of healthy food to nearly 100 families. Contents of the grocery bags included fresh bread, cereal, pastas, and other canned items like fruit and vegetables.

The pantry is open every Saturday morning, when approximately 80 to 100 families are provided with a full bag of food each week as a supplemental enhancement to their food security.

This event included a donation by JLOSH to purchase a month’s supply of bananas for the Our Lady of Sorrows pantry families; hams for Easter; and a cart to help with the transport of food and essentials within the pantry and to and from cars.

JLOSH provides service to East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Orange, Short Hills, South Orange, Springfield and West Orange, and reaches out to women of all races, religions and national origins. To learn more about JLOSH, visit www.jlosh.org.