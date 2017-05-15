Get quacking for Maplewood’s annual Memorial Day Duck Race

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Memorial Day is just around the corner; that means the annual Duck Race is just around the bend. South Mountain YMCA will run the annual event on Memorial Day, May 29, beginning at 11:30 a.m. in Maplewood Memorial Park.

To purchase duck spots in the six heats planned, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/duck-race-2017-tickets-33442103231, or visit these Maplewood locations: South Mountain YMCA Welcome Center at 13 Jefferson Ave., Early Childhood Learning Center at 10 West Parker Ave., Maplewood Stationers at 171 Maplewood Ave. and Pet Wants at 67 South Orange Ave.

See you at the Duck Race!