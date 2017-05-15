Amendments to jitney routes in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Beginning May 22, the Hilton and Maplecrest jitney buses will undergo a few minor route and schedule alterations.

New stops added to the Hilton Route are as follows:

Stop 4: Indiana Street and Lexington Avenue;

Stop 5: Millburn Avenue and Manley Terrace;

Stop 6: Valley Street and Broadview Avenue; and

Stop 7: Valley Street and Sommer Avenue.

New stops added to the Maplecrest Route — which have been eliminated from the Hilton route, are as follows:

Stop 2: Rutgers Street and Franklin Avenue;

Stop 3: Prospect Street and Hilton Avenue;

Stop 4: Bowdoin Street and Prospect Street; and

Stop 5: Bowdoin Street and Tuscan Road.

None of the existing jitney stops on the Maplecrest Route have been eliminated. The Maplecrest jitney will continue to stop at Norfolk Avenue and Tuscan Road, Ivy Terrace and Oakview Avenue, and Madison and Summit avenue, after stop No. 5.

If you board the jitney at any of the stops being eliminated from the Hilton Route, continue to wait for the jitney at your usual stop; your new jitney will be the Maplecrest jitney, which will pick you up from your usual location, beginning May 22.

Pickup times have been altered to accommodate these route amendments.