Try out for Maplewood Manta Rays

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Manta Rays Diving Team will hold tryouts on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. each day, at the diving tank at the Maplewood Community Pool, 187 Boyden Ave.

Divers must be dressed to dive with suit and towel. No diving experience is required; all the divers, ages 5 through 18, need is to be deep-water tested and to be members of either the Maplewood or South Orange community pools.

The Manta Rays Diving Team is part of the Tri County Diving League, with a season extending from mid June through the end of July. For more information, contact head coach Kayla Spinelli at MaplewoodMantaRays@gmail.com or at 201-407-4709.