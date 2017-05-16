Get to know your SOPD officers at barbecue event

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Join village President Sheena Collum and the Board of Trustees for a “Police in the Park Community Barbecue” on Sunday, May 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grove Park, next to South Orange Police Department headquarters at 201 South Orange Ave. Attendance is free.

Join your neighbors during National Police Week to celebrate the work and achievements of Police Chief Kyle Kroll and the brave men and women of the South Orange Police Department, to thank outgoing seven-year Neighborhood Watch coordinator Janine Buckner, and to pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of all officers killed in the line of duty.

Meet your local police officers and neighbors, learn more about neighborhood watches, enjoy free food and drinks, take advantage of public safety demonstrations and information, and enjoy games for children of all ages.