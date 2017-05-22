Columbia’s school newspaper wins first place for third consecutive year

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbian, Columbia High School’s student-run newspaper, has earned the first-place award for the third consecutive year in an annual competition held by the American Scholastic Press Association.

The national competition is open to student-run newspapers from across the country. Entries are critiqued on journalistic content, journalistic decision-making, visual layout and design, photography, illustration, and overall editing.

Judges noted that CHS has “…an excellent school newspaper, which shows the creativity and journalistic knowledge of (its) reporters, writers, photographers, layout/graphics designers and advisers.”

The Columbian is a student-run publication whose leaders are enrolled in the production journalism course, and have earned their positions after completing the journalistic writing or computer graphics courses. The editorial board consists of David Griffith, Rohan Kremer-Guha, Peter Henderson, Charli Holstein, Donovan Hugel, Xavier Silva, Ethan Smith and Isabel Turi. The art/design team members for 2016-17 are Maya Cruz, Emily Glynn, Josh Heacock, Skyler Hurdle, Ty’rese Hutcheson, Jaymee Hyppolite, Caroline Neri, Talia Rhinehart, James Robins and Leonel Soares. Advisers for The Columbian are teachers Joshua Enyeart and Cindy Malhotra.