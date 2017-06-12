Friends of SOPL to hold giant book sale

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Friends of the South Orange Public Library is asking you to search your basements, attics and closets for books you no longer want and, on Wednesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or Thursday, June 22, from 2 to 7 p.m., bring these treasures to the Baird Recreation Center, 5 Mead St. in South Orange. Whether they be paperback or hardcover books, fiction or nonfiction, coffee table albums or outgrown children’s books, they will find loving homes. They should be gently used. Magazines, textbooks and almanacs from the past will not be accepted.

These books will be sold to fund new acquisitions and programs. In addition, some may be placed in the Little Free Libraries scattered around the village, others may go to the book drop to be sent to Better World Books and select ones may be shared with school libraries.

The sale will begin Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a special hour between 9 and 10 a.m. for Friends members to get first crack at the books. Friends will hold a bag sale Sunday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.