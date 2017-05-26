Dragonflies and damselflies of New Jersey

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Sunday, June 4, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Durand-Hedden House & Garden, spend an afternoon with evolutionary biologist Jessica Ware of Rutgers-Newark as she shares her knowledge about the amazing life history of the one of her favorite subjects: the dragonfly.

Have you noticed how dragonflies congregate around our ponds, lakes, rivers and even birdbaths all summer? Ever fascinating, they are voracious predators as larvae in freshwater habitats and as adults where they consume flies and other insects. Dragonflies hunt their prey, mate and lay eggs in midair. They have eyes that wrap around their head, giving them great visibility. They can fly straight up, straight down, hover like helicopters and disappear in a blur. Here in New Jersey there is an abundance of dragonfly and damselfly species and Ware will discuss where to find them across the Garden State.

Durand-Hedden House is located in Grasmere Park at 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood. For more information or to arrange group tours, call 973-763-7712 or visit www.durandhedden.org.