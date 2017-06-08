Sage and Coombe to present conceptual designs

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Sage and Coombe Architects, who have been hired by the Maplewood Library board of trustees to design a “Library for the Future,” will present their conceptual designs to the public on Thursday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Main Library, 51 Baker St. in Maplewood.

The designs were developed taking into consideration input from extensive meetings with focus groups, an open community forum and an online survey to which more than 500 people responded. The architects will give an overview of the process, discuss design considerations, and present their concepts for a library that will meet the needs of the community for years to come.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not needed.