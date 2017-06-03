Milling and paving in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — There will be milling and paving on Millburn Avenue from Cypress Street from Wednesday, June 7, through Friday, June 9, with milling occurring during the day and paving during the overnight hours. There will then be milling and paving on Valley Street from Millburn Avenue on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Monday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Expect delays and detours.