Coffee House Discussions returns to Maplewood library

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will host Coffee House Discussions on Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. in Maplewood.

CHD is a quarterly informal gathering for SOMA residents to share openly their perspectives on pressing race-related issues and then to explore local solutions collectively. Each topic is selected based on recent local, regional or national occurrences that impact SOMA’s goal to be an inclusive community. Interest in such a series became especially strong after the Ferguson, Mo., protests; since that time, there have been even more race-related events throughout different American communities. Past topics have included community policing and youth; building better cross-racial relationships; and facing race and racism with children.

This quarter’s topic is a continuation from the recent Conversations on Race panel discussion on race and privilege. “Race & Privilege: Going Deeper” will address how race and privilege intersect within the workplace and community, and what concrete steps can be implemented in the community to reduce the impact of racial privilege.

RSVP at info@twotowns.org or 973-761-6116, ext. 6, with your name and race to help ensure diverse seating. For more information about the Community Coalition on Race, visit www.twotowns.org or call 973-761-6116.