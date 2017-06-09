Stop mosquito bites and related infections this summer

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Residents may have read the notice from the Essex County Mosquito Control about recent mosquito larval aerial spraying in the northwest section of the county. No aerial spraying was performed in Maplewood, South Orange or West Orange. This precaution was taken due to the large amount of rain over the last few weeks. It is important to remember, that excess water results in mosquitoes. However, while Mosquito Control will be spraying in waterlogged, swampy areas, there are many things that residents can do to prevent mosquitoes around their homes.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s fact sheet answers the two main questions that residents want to know:

What should I do at home to reduce mosquitoes?

The best actions to take are to eliminate standing water around your home and property, and to eliminate items where still water can attract mosquitoes, such as trash bags, tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or other water-holding containers, and discarded tires. In addition, roof gutters should be cleaned annually, and during warmer months, plastic wading pools should be emptied and turned over when not in use. Fish will regularly eat mosquitoes and may be a good addition to an ornamental pond. Be sure to change water in bird baths or troughs twice weekly. Remember, no amount of standing water is too small to be a mosquito breeding site; even a bottle cap containing water can serve this purpose.

How can I reduce the risk of a mosquito bite?

Eliminate standing water; make sure your window and door screens are in good shape so mosquitoes cannot enter your home; wear light-colored long sleeves and pants when you are outside during mosquito season from May through October; and follow the label instructions and apply an Environmental Protection Agency-registered mosquito repellent, though look to warnings before using any repellents on children.

State and local health agencies are constantly monitoring mosquito-borne viruses that have impacted humans and animals, including, West Nile Virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Saint Louis Encephalitis. Recently, Dengue virus,Chikungunya virus and Zika virus monitoring has been added to that ongoing effort. Residents who become ill from Dengue, Chikungunya or Zika viruses have generally traveled abroad to areas where mosquitoes carry these diseases.

Regarding Zika virus prevention, the Maplewood Health Department strongly recommends that couples who are currently pregnant, or considering starting a family within six months, should avoid traveling to areas with known Zika virus infection. Those sites can be found on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/zika. If a woman or her male partner travels to a Zika virus infected area, they should talk to their health care provider about family planning and the use of condoms to prevent the potential sexual transmission while potentially infectious.