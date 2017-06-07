Enjoy the outdoors but beware of ticks

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — According to the New Jersey Department of Health, Lyme disease is endemic in New Jersey, with more than 4,800 cases reported in 2015, which was the second highest number of cases reported in the United States. In 2015, Essex County reported 165 Lyme disease cases.

Recent scientific studies indicate that 2017 may see a reportable increase of tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, anaplasmosis and Powassan disease, due to an increase in tick population.

While local health departments provide case investigation and monitoring of suspect or confirmed Lyme disease cases in the township but another important aspect is the prevention of new cases. As part of a targeted health education campaign, the Maplewood Health Department has chosen one key message to prevent tick-borne diseases: “Don’t Take Ticks Home. Do A Tick Check.”

Those who frequently walk in the South Mountain Reservation or in wooded areas and/or who live adjacent to the South Mountain Reservation should do a tick check upon leaving the park or spending time in their backyard. Ticks are most commonly found in the nape of the scalp, under the armpit, along the waist, shorts and pants/sock line, in the groin area and behind the knees.

Additionally, beware bare skin. Don’t make it easy for ticks to bite you. Wear long-sleeved tops, long pants, socks and sturdy shoes when tromping through forested areas. Use repellents with DEET on exposed skin and clothing. Stay on paved walking paths and trails and avoid walking among the underbrush or unmarked areas.