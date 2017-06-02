Maplewood Jitney alters schedule to accommodate NJ Transit delays

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — As a result of the projected delays reported by NJ Transit, the Maplewood Department of Public Works will modify its evening jitney departure times. Effective immediately the evening jitneys will no longer follow the posted departure times, but will now await the arrival of the Midtown Direct trains.

The jitneys will be most likely contain riders from both Hoboken Express and the Midtown Direct trains. Upon the arrival of the Hoboken train, the driver will wait approximately 15 minutes for the Midtown Direct. If it does not arrive within this time frame, or is not projected to arrive shortly thereafter, the jitneys will depart with the passengers who have already boarded.

The township apologizes for any inconvenience, and will continue to monitor NJ Transit’s schedule, making adjustments as needed.