Events for seniors in Maplewood and South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The SOMA – Two Towns For All Ages initiative has several events tagged for the community’s seniors. These events are presented by a number of community organizations. Events are free unless otherwise noted; registration may be required.

AARP is sponsoring a lunch and learn on keeping your car fit on Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at the Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. Register by calling 973-763-0750.

The South Orange Health Department will host a free blood pressure screening on Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at the Baird, 5 Mead St. in South Orange.

The Yarn & Fiber Arts Group will meet Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. in Maplewood. Knit, crochet, quilt, sew, embroider or do other creative things with yarn or fabric. Work on your projects and get feedback and advice from fellow crafters. Bring your supplies. All skill levels welcome.

The South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road in South Orange, will offer a computer class on Monday, June 19, at 10 a.m.

Maplewood Memorial Library will host a computer explorations computer class for beginners and intermediate users at the Hilton Branch, 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood, on Tuesday, June 20, at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 21, the South Orange Jitney will go to Target and Whole Foods, leaving from the Baird, 5 Mead St., at 10 a.m. Register by calling 973-378-7754, ext. 1.

A creative writing group will meet at the South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road in South Orange, on Wednesday, June 21, at 1 p.m.

On Thursday, June 22, take a trip to Pier Village in Long Branch with the Maplewood Senior Center. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. from 106 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. Register by calling 973-763-0750.

Senior Share will meet Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. in Maplewood, to hear Margaret Ames discuss naturally occurring retirement communities.

Attend a lunch and learn on consumer affairs and not falling for scams on Thursday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at the Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. Register by calling 973-763-0750.

If you would like to receive information, mailings and emails from SOMA Two towns for all ages, contact Crowe@twp.maplewood.nj.us or call 973-558-0863.