HNA celebrates 22nd anniversary

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Hilton Neighborhood Association will celebrate its 22nd anniversary on Wednesday, June 21, at the gazebo on Springfield Avenue near the Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood, at 7:30 p.m. Music will be provided by the Swing Town Dance Band, conducted by Ben Williams. Cake and drinks will be served to all.

This celebration is open to everyone. Enjoy the big band music, bring a chair or blanket, and wear your dancing shoes. In case of rain, the event will be held at DeHart Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood.

For more information, contact cabms@aol.com or 973-761-4672.