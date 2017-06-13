Chinese teacher from China will education students at CHS for full academic year

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School recently participated in a nationwide competition to host a Teachers of Critical Language Program teacher and is one of 26 schools that has been awarded the honor. Thanks to the program, Niu Xiuqing from China will teach Chinese at Columbia High School for a full academic year.

TCLP is designed to increase the study and acquisition of important world languages in U.S. schools. This program enables primary and secondary schools to strengthen their teaching of critical languages by bringing Chinese, Egyptian and Moroccan teachers to the United States to teach their native Arabic and Chinese language for an academic year. Launched in 2006, TCLP has launched or expanded more than 165 critical language programs in K through 12 schools throughout the United States.

In addition to receiving a native speaker of Chinese or Arabic to teach language classes, students, teachers and community members have the opportunity to learn about the TCLP exchange teachers’ home countries, expanding their understanding of the world and preparing them for the global workforce. In return, exchange teachers gain firsthand knowledge of the United States to share with students and fellow teachers in their home countries, reaching beyond stereotypes and assisting America’s positioning to do business effectively in the world. Through TCLP, many schools establish lasting bonds with their exchange teachers’ home schools abroad.

TCLP is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which promotes international mutual understanding through a wide range of academic, cultural, private-sector, professional and sports exchange programs. These exchanges engage youth, students, educators, artists, athletes and emerging leaders in the United States and in more than 160 countries. Alumni of ECA exchanges comprise more than 1 million people around the world, including more than 50 Nobel Laureates and more than 350 current or former heads of state and government.