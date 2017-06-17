Donate books to your local school

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood School District, the Parenting Center and the Elementary School PTAs are partnering to expand elementary school and classroom libraries so that they reflect the rich diversity and backgrounds of the community.

To view a wish list of needed books and purchase them, visit http://store.wordsbookstore.com/somsd-elementary-school-wish-list or https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/24Q0RP07AY0XU/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_t40hzbZ7CJ3DP.

The wish list is just the beginning. If you have any suggestions or special requests, send an email to cmoore@somsd.k12.nj.us.