Three SOMA women honored by NCJW/Essex

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Three local women were presented with awards for their leadership, service and contributions at the NCJW/Essex Annual Installation and Awards Evening, which took place Thursday, June 8, at Crestmont Country Club in West Orange.

Teddi Dolph of South Orange received The Hannah G. Solomon Award, presented by NCJW/Essex to an individual who has changed the lives of others through leadership efforts and service on a community level. Both for NCJW/Essex and other efforts, Dolph has channeled her passions for art and advocacy and made a difference on a community level, earning her the distinction of the Hannah G. Solomon Award. Numerous organizations have tapped into her creative flair and leadership strengths, including the North Caldwell Art Renaissance Program, The George Segal Gallery at Montclair State University, Jewish Services for the Developmentally Disabled and the Jewish Women’s Foundation of NJ. For NCJW/Essex, Dolph has volunteered with the Center for Women, the Golf Invitational and the Back 2 School Store. She co-founded and was the first co-chairwoman of the Career Closet and currently co-chairs the Kids Emergency Closet and The Butterfly Project.

Susan Miller of South Orange received the Service to Section Award in recognition of her passion and dedication as a volunteer for 15 years. The consummate volunteer, Miller excels at each task she undertakes and her involvement has spanned nearly every aspect of NCJW/Essex. Miller’s leadership roles have included the executive committee, chairwoman of the Investment Committee and co-chairwoman of the Golf Invitational. In addition to her work on numerous committees such as Impact Finance, House Tour, Membership, Back 2 School Store and Special Gifts, she had an acting role in the NCJW/Essex production of “TheVagina Monologues.”

Jennie Goldsmith Rothman of Maplewood received the Henrietta Weiser Emerging Leader Award, presented to a promising NCJW/Essex member who has demonstrated leadership potential. For Rothman the opportunity to make a difference locally has been behind her evolving role within NCJW/Essex. In addition to serving on the section board and executive committee as recording secretary, she has co-chaired the Mitzvah-in-a-Minute Baby Bundles project and VolunTweens. She has also brought a strong voice and a hardworking attitude to committees such as Leadership Training, “SLUT The Play” and Career Closet, which have all greatly benefited from her participation. Rothman will assume the role of vice president of fund development for 2017-2018.