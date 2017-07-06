Heart health tests

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Farmers Market on Monday, July 10, will feature a van from Atlantic Health Systems for blood pressure and blood sugar testing along with information on heart health.

The Maplewood Farmers Market takes place Mondays, from 2 to 7 p.m., at 1848-1852 Springfield Ave., between Yale and Oberlin streets. Ample parking is available in the rear lot.

Vendors include Stony Hill Farms, Alstede Farms, Hoboken Farms, Gourmet Nuts, (AM)2 Organic Chocolates, Paolo’s Kitchen and Yesco Foods.