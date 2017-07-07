NJ Transit offers additional busing along M&E line

NEWARK, NJ — In response to direct requests from customers, NJ Transit will offer additional busing from its highest ridership stations along the Morris & Essex Lines while trains are diverted to Hoboken this summer due to Amtrak’s repair work.

“The feedback from our customers is vital and is something I am personally committed to,” NJ Transit Executive Director Steve Santoro said in a press release. “For several weeks, we have been meeting and talking with our customers directly at ‘We Are Listening’ forums, through M&E train rides and through our customer service ambassadors. Our customers spoke and we listened to provide as many travel options as possible.”

Beginning July 10, during peak morning hours between 7 and 9 a.m., buses will operate from Summit and Maplewood train stations to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Customers will be able to use discounted rail tickets and passes with Hoboken destinations on these buses. This is morning service inbound to New York only. Customers returning from New York in the evening should travel to Hoboken via PATH or NY Waterway ferry for westbound M&E trains or board regularly scheduled buses at PABT.

NJ Transit had previously announced that additional busing would be provided from South Orange train station direct to PABT and from Newark Broad Street station to PABT — both also running in the mornings only.

Visit njtransit.com/theupdate for complete details on rail schedules, fares, cross-honoring and alternate travel options.