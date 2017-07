MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In response to AMTRAK repairs being performed at New York Penn Station by NJ Transit from July 10 through Sept. 1, a temporary Maplewood Jitney schedule will be implemented and will run during that time.

The temporary jitney schedule reflective of NJ Transit’s changes can be found on the township website at http://twp.maplewood.nj.us/DocumentCenter/View/2766.