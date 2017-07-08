New app helps S. Mtn. YMCA members manage fitness

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — South Mountain YMCA members can now download a free app that will help them make the most of their membership.

The easy-to-use app from Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges allows members to check in to the facility using a barcode, search for exercise classes and add them to calendars, set fitness goals, track workouts, link to other fitness apps and devices, participate in challenges with friends and other members, and connect with personal trainers.

The app can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets from the Metro YMCA website, Google Play or the iTunes app store.

South Mountain YMCA is one of six branches of Metro YMCA, the largest association of YMCAs in New Jersey with more than 30,000 members.