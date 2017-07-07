Nearby events for seniors

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The SOMA – Two Towns For All Ages initiative hosts several events for community seniors, presented by a number of community organizations. Events are free unless otherwise noted; registration may be required.

On Mondays, from 10 to 11:45 a.m., attend Project Healthy Bones at the Baird, 5 Mead St. in South Orange. New members are welcome to join Tonia Moore in ongoing classes to help persons with osteoporosis, osteopenia and anyone interested in promoting and maintaining healthy bones over the years ahead.

On Tuesdays, from 5 to 7 p.m., drop in at the Hilton Branch library, 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood, for a digital device clinic for help using your e-reader, tablet, smartphone or other electronic device.

On Monday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, Northern NJ Professionals in Transition will meet at the Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood. Join a group roundtable discussion, and network with other friendly and helpful people from varied industries and walks of life.

On Monday, July 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., learn about elder law at the Maplewood Main Library, 51 Baker St. Protect your “stuff” and your family’s future. This seminar will provide relevant information to help you plan ahead. Learn from attorneys some of the strategies and tools that will allow you to protect and preserve your assets and plan for the future.

On Wednesday, July 12, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., there will be a free adult health screening at the Hilton Branch library, 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood. The Maplewood Health Department will offer blood pressure and carotid bruit screening, and medication, weight and health counseling to Maplewood residents.

On Wednesday, July 12, beginning at 10:30 a.m., take a historic tour of Newark with Sam Convissor. Get an insider’s look at the Greater Newark Conservancy, County Courthouse, the old Bamberger’s and Hayne’s department stores, and Military Park, and enjoy a lecture on World War I at the NJ Historical Society. Transportation included, lunch available for purchase at Whole Foods. This event is sponsored by the JCHC; sign up at senior apartment offices at 110 Vose Ave. or 219 S. Orange Ave. in South Orange.

On Thursday, July 13, at 11 a.m., enjoy “A Touch of Sinatra” at the Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnett Ave. Call 973-763-0750 to reserve your seat.

On Monday, July 17, from 7 to 8 p.m., make an origami greeting card at the Maplewood Main Library, 51 Baker St. Led by experienced origami teacher Mary Kao, learn simple folding techniques for making original cards for any occasion.

On Wednesday, July 19, the South Orange Jitney goes to Target and Whole Foods, leaving at 10 a.m. Call the South Orange Department of Recreation at 973-378-7754 to reserve a seat.