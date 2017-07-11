Women’s Connection of TSTI helps at the Interfaith Food Pantry

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Members of the Women’s Connection, the multi-generational women’s group at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange participated in the synagogue’s monthly volunteer day at the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges on June 28. TSTI is one of four area houses of worship that support the food pantry, which helps meet essential human needs of food-insecure residents of Orange and East Orange with dignity and respect. The pantry, which uses the website www.orangesfoodpantry.org, operates at the Church of the Epiphany and Christ Church, 105 Main St. in Orange.

The TSTI volunteers pick up groceries and assist clients as they select their preferred items, as well as conduct food drives to help keep the pantry shelves filled. Several Women’s Connection members are also on the IFPO board.