SOPA tests out valet parking program

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Parking Authority launched a Valet Parking Pilot Program, run by AEValet, on June 16. This pilot program will last for six months.

Drop off will be in the Firehouse Lot off of First Street near the Zip Cars and Scooter Shelter. Vehicles will be parked in the Third Street garage. The fee will be $8 per car. Valet service will run Thursday through Sunday, from 5 to 11 p.m.

The service is a town valet service and is open to anyone regardless of their destination. The valet service will use SMS valet technology to accept credit card payments. The system will offer customers a survey option for complaints or compliments and generate audit reports.