SOPL invites commuters to use the library

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Hats off to Maplewood Library for reminding commuters that public libraries are a great place to work locally and skip the delays. South Orange Public Library also offers wifi, computers, including in-house laptop loans, wireless printing, scanning, notary and reference services. Across South Orange and Maplewood, the community has access to one or both libraries seven days a week and until 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. And before you go on vacation, ask either library about downloadable audiobooks, ebooks for loan and suggestions for good downtime reading.