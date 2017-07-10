SOPL invites commuters to use the library

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Hats off to Maplewood Library for reminding commuters that public libraries are a great place to work locally and skip the delays. South Orange Public Library also offers wifi, computers, including in-house laptop loans, wireless printing, scanning, notary and reference services. Across South Orange and Maplewood, the community has access to one or both libraries seven days a week and until 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. And before you go on vacation, ask either library about downloadable audiobooks, ebooks for loan and suggestions for good downtime reading.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post