Maplewood Recreation celebrates summer

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Summertime is swinging and, before everyone’s calendar is filled, Maplewood Recreation wants to share some fun opportunities for residents and neighbors of all ages.

Kids Camp

Maplewood Kids Camp shows your children great times with great care from counselors and directors. Sign up today for weeks four through eight. Session IV runs from July 17 to 21 and includes two mornings of swimming, an Imagination Station Tuesday featuring Fiesta Fun, as well as Thursday’s trip to the Reeves Reed Arboretum. Session V runs from July 24 to 28 and includes crafting, some sports fun, gardening along with a visit from the farm right at camp with fun animals, as well as a trip to the Point Pleasant Boardwalk. Admission to Maplewood Kids Camp is charged.

Maplewood Community Pool

It’s not too late to sign up for the pool. Recreation is getting started with featured DJ days and looks forward to new “Float Nights” and some “Dive-In” movies as well.

Mermaid Camp

Do you have a mermaid-obsessed child? Send them to Maplewood Recreation to learn to swim like a mermaid and to learn all about the sea. This camp, for ages 5 through 18, runs Aug. 7 through 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Campers must be able to pass MCP Deep Water Test. Mermaids will be fitted for a tail, which they will keep after camp ends. Admission to Mermaid Camp is charged.

Scott Donie’s Maplewood Dive Camp

Returning for a second year, Olympic silver medalist Scott Donie is offering an intensive and encouraging camp with one-on-one attention and education. The camp, which runs from Aug. 14 to 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is for children ages 8 to 18 with previous diving skills; campers must be able to swim in deep water. Admission to Dive Camp is charged.

Senior citizens cruise

Join Maplewood Recreation on Thursday, Aug. 3, for a two-hour cruise on the Spirit of NY/NJ in the Hudson and East Revers. The trip includes a delicious lunch buffet, the best views of Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines and landmarks, a live DJ, a dance floor, and games. Admission is charged.

To register for all programming, visit https://maplewood.recdesk.com/community/program or call Maplewood Recreation at 973-763-4202.