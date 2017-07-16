TSTI hosts summer ‘Fun-raiser’ for members

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange held its annual summer party for members last month. Attendees enjoyed potluck appetizers and desserts with a fun contest for the best dishes, and dancing to music provided by a DJ. Socializing and dining were under the summer sky on the stone patio as well as inside the historic mansion, which comprises the original part of the Reform synagogue’s building.

The party brings together TSTI members and clergy from throughout Essex County and is one of several social events the synagogue holds for members throughout the year.