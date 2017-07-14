HNA meets July 20

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — “Information Please” is the subject of the Hilton Neighborhood Association’s Thursday, July 20, meeting at 7:30 p.m. at DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. Police Chief Robert Cimino will hold a question-and-answer session about residents’ concerns and police programs. Cathy Rowe will discuss new senior discount cards and transportation. Susan Williams will describe Porch Fest, an exciting, free musical event planned for Sept. 3, the Sunday before Labor Day, in the Hilton area.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. For further information, contact 973-761-4672 or cabms@aol.com.