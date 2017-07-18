Register for camp with SO-V United Methodist Church

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church, 150 South Orange Ave. in South Orange, is sponsoring a “Getting S’more of Jesus” Camp Out on Aug. 18 and 19 for children ages 3 to 13. Youth ages 14 and older are welcome to volunteer as camp assistants. Team building games, music and singing, adventures, and an outreach project with a purpose will help children show God’s love to others. The fun starts Friday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner will be served Friday and lunch and snacks will be provided Saturday. Register your child as an attendee or yourself as a volunteer assistant by calling the church office at 973-763-0655.