MAPLEWOOD / NEWARK, NJ — Ellen Marzano of Maplewood and Benjamin Chisvette Jr. of Newark were married July 17.

The bride is a graduate of Union County College and studied at Rutgers University. She is currently employed as an office manager in Madison.

The groom is a graduate of Seton Hall University in South Orange and is employed as a cost accountant in Lodi.

The couple will be honeymooning in Spain, France and Morocco. The couple resides in Maplewood.