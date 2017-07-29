South Mountain YMCA upgrades swim lessons for improved skill-building

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Swimming lessons for South Mountain YMCA members have been revamped to help students at all ability levels progress at their own pace.

When students register for the Fall 1 session, they’ll choose classes from three categories: Swim Starters for children ages six months to 3 years, Swim Basics for all ages, and Swim Strokes for school-aged children, teens and adults who have mastered the fundamentals.

Created by the YMCA of the USA, the swim lesson upgrade has been extensively tested at YMCAs across the nation.

“The new approach has proven to help students with different abilities gain confidence as their skills advance,” West Essex YMCA Aquatics Director Scott Weber said. Swim lessons for South Mountain YMCA members are run through the West Essex Y. “Advanced swimmers can reach higher levels more quickly, while others can get the additional instruction they need, making the experience more enjoyable and promoting a lifelong love of swimming.”

Lessons will have the same class length, age categories, class ratios and price, but there will be an increased emphasis on water safety, Weber said. The Y has developed a lesson selector to help parents determine the most appropriate class for their children. If needed, the Y will provide free evaluations by appointment.

Registration begins Aug. 2, with classes starting Sept. 5. For more information, visit http://www.metroymcas.org/main/swim-lessons/.