Seton Hall nursing professor presents research in DC

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Gerontology experts, including Seton Hall University College of Nursing associate professor Judith Lucas, gathered in Washington, D.C., on July 11 to address challenges of care delivery at end of life, financing and spending, quality of care and patient preferences, and hospice and palliative care during “Health Affairs Briefing: Advanced Illness and End-of-Life Care” at the National Press Club.

Lucas shared results of research she undertook with colleague John R. Bowblis of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Their research explored the progress shown by strategies to reduce antipsychotic drug use in nursing home patients with dementia. Lucas’ study was published in the July issue of Health Affairs as part of Health Affairs’ Aging & Health series, which is supported by The John A. Hartford Foundation. Health Affairs is the leading peer-reviewed journal at the intersection of health, health care and policy.

To learn more about the study, read http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/7/1299.abstract.

To watch the archived stream of the briefing, visit http://www.healthaffairs.org/events/2017_07_11_advanced_illness_end_of_life_care.