MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The days are getting warmer and refreshment is offered right in Maplewood at the community pool. If you are not a member, it’s not too late to join in the prime of the season. “August Only” memberships are available at www.maplewood.recdesk.com for reduced rates.

August events include storytime with crafts at the splash pool for the children, live concerts on several Wednesday nights, a DJ to keep you moving, and a new “Float Night” and “Dive-In Movie” event, to name a few.